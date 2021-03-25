ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando’s celebrity lineup for this year’s event will include the stars from The Lord of the Rings films.

What You Need To Know MegaCon Orlando has announced celebrity guests for this year's event



The stars of "The Lord of the Rings" films are on the lineup



Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will reunite



MegaCon Orlando set for August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center

​Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd are set to reunite at the convention, MegaCon announced Thursday.

The actors were originally scheduled to appear at the convention last year, but the event was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lord of the Rings cast are the first guests to be announced MegaCon Orlando 2021, which is scheduled to take place August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center in August. Earlier this year, organizers moved the event from March to the summer.

MegaCon has not yet announced what health and safety measures it will have in place for the event. In the past, the event would typically draw more than 100,000 fans to the convention center.

Tickets are currently on sale, with special event tickets being available for purchase starting April 15. MegaCon says tickets for previously postponed shows automatically transfer to this year’s event.

For more information, visit the MegaCon website.