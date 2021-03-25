TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis early Thursday announced broad expansions of statewide eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations — for people age 40 and over beginning Monday and for people age 18 and over beginning Monday, April 5.

The announcement marks a continued acceleration of vaccinations that began this month when the governor opened vaccinations to Florida residents age 60 and over, then to age 50 and over. That came as the demand from people age 65 and over began to subside.

Florida follows Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Indiana, as the latest states to open vaccinations to all adults, and the governor's announcement follows a pledge early this month from President Joe Biden to make every American adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

DeSantis on Thursday noted progress on efforts to vaccinate seniors, plus residents age 60-64 and 50 and over.

“And we’re ready to take this step,” he said.

The state encourages people to preregister for vaccinations at myvaccine.fl.gov. Vaccinations are offered at federally supported sites in Tampa and Orlando, plus at various locations in Tampa Bay and Central Florida.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

Vaccines are also available at 730 Publix pharmacies throughout Florida, plus at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, and more than 70 Winn Dixie locations. Walgreens is also expanding its vaccination services in the state.

The governor's announcement follows a move by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to offer vaccinations to county residents age 40 and over beginning this week.

DeSantis objected last week to the move, saying it wasn’t Demings’s decision to make. Demings said he made the decision in the “best interest of my county.”

Elsewhere, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County told Spectrum News on Thursday that it follows the governor's executive orders and that it would "continue to adjust operations to meet the demand."

This story will be updated. Check back for more details.