PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The City of Pittsfield is now accepting applications for a second round of COVID-19 small business recovery funding.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to the city's small businesses which have experienced significant disruption due to the pandemic.

The grants are funded by the Department of Urban Housing and Development and the City's Community Development Block Grant program.

Special consideration will be given to microenterprises and minority and veteran owned businesses.

Last year, 90 small businesses received $682,000 from the first round of grants.

Information on how to apply can be found​ on the city of Pittsfield website.