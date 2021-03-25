CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices across the country are continuing to rise, and it’s starting to impact local businesses.

SMS Catering is a company that has been in Charlotte for about 50 years. The owners say many of their vehicles are large, and some are more than 20 years old. They average about 12–15 miles per gallon, so any change in gas prices can make a big difference in their pockets.

Robert Freeman, the vice president at SMS Catering, says last year was a struggle for them due to the pandemic. Luckily, this year was starting to look good for them.

“I would say we are double, if not triple, what we were last year,” Freeman says.

But it’s not all good news when they start their engines and head out for a delivery or event. Freeman says he immediately started noticing the gas prices rising. He pulled out one of his recent receipts for gas.

“This shows $2.69 a gallon, so it was $88 total,” Freeman says. “That is about a $30 increase in a month.”

This ultimately affects their bottom line. The owner says they already have some contracts locked into a price.

“It will affect our profit margin,” Freeman says. “Once we contract with someone, that is the price, regardless of how much things go up or down.”

It’s another bump in the road, but this father-son duo says it still can’t be worse than last year.

“It doesn’t take a lot to beat last year,” Freeman says.