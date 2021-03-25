The White House on Thursday announced a $10 billion investment aimed at expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to the highest-risk and hardest-hit communities in the United States, as well as an effort to expand vaccine confidence nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will invest $6 billion in funds – largely from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill – to expand vaccine access in underserved communities, including, according to the White House:

Expanding COVID-19 vaccinations, treatment, and testing for vulnerable populations

Delivering preventive and primary health care services to higher-risk individuals

Expanding the operational capacity health centers – which includes fixing physical infrastructure and adding mobile units – for the pandemic and beyond

The administration will also devote $3 billion to outreach and education programs in an attempt to strengthen vaccine confidence. The funding will go to states, territories, and some large cities to distribute, which will allow them to "support local health departments and community-based organizations in launching new programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake."

HHS will also give $300 for community health worker services to support COVID-19 control and prevention, as well as an additional $32 million for training, technical assistance, and evaluation, according to the White House.

The U.S. hit Biden's goal of 100 million shots in 100 million days last week, on his 58th day in office, with an average of about 2.5 million vaccinations being given per day. Biden is expected to announce a new goal at his first presidential press conference on Thursday.

"We may be able to double it," Biden teased before leaving the White House to travel to Atlanta last week, which could be a possibility given the current pace of vaccinations in the U.S.

If the 2.5 million per day pace is maintained, the U.S. would hit that goal with days to spare before Biden's 100th day in office.

On Thursday, the president touted the efforts his administration made to ramp up the pace of vaccinations across the country, like his decision to authorise the Defense Production Act in order to speed supply, and the brokerage of a “historic manufacturing partnership between competing companies” to rapidly ship out vaccine doses.

All of these steps, Biden said, will amount to the U.S. having “enough vaccine supply for every adult American by the end of May — months, months earlier than anyone expected.”

By the time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million doses per day, bringing complaints at the time that Biden’s goal was not ambitious enough. He previously revised it upward to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

“When we took office, there was a lot that had to be done. We needed more vaccines, more vaccinators, more places for people to get vaccinated. And we needed a whole of government approach,” Biden said last week.