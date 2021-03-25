President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference on Thursday, March 25th – 65 days into his presidency – where he will likely highlight some of the administration's biggest accomplishments, as well as address some of its growing challenges.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference on Thursday, March 25th



The president is expected to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and potentially set a new goal for vaccinations after surpassing 100 million well ahead of schedule



The press conference also comes at a time of growing challenges for the Biden administration, including two mass shootings within a week and a surge in migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border



White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the press conference "an opportunity for him to speak to the American people"

The president is expected to tout his first major legislative victory, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as well as how quickly his administration surpassed the goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days, and potentially set a new goal for vaccinations.

But the press conference also comes at a time of growing challenges for the Biden administration, including two mass shootings within a week, a surge in migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, rising foreign tensions, and growing calls from within his own party to eliminate the Senate filibuster to enact key progressive priorities such as voting rights, gun control, and infrastructure.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the press conference "an opportunity for him to speak to the American people" on Tuesday.

"I think he’s thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates, and, you know, looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press," she added.

Biden has taken questions from the press in informal settings, such as at the end of public events, or on airport tarmacs, or outside the White House heading to the Marine One helicopter, but GOP critics accused the president of being shielded by his staff by taking longer to hold a press conference than any of his predecssors in the last century.

But the press conference also presents an opportunity for the president to highlight passage of the American Rescue Plan, which drew widespread bipartisan support despite zero Republican votes in Congress, and the administration's successes against combatting the pandemic. Biden and his surrogates have spent the last two weeks touting the bill's benefits to the American people in various events across the country.

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart called it "the perfect time to meet the press" in an op-ed, arguing that Biden "has comfortably exceeded his campaign goal on vaccines," which "deserves the pomp and circumstance of a full White House press conference," and allows the president the opportunity "to set his own agenda going forward."

In a sharp contrast with the previous administration, the Biden White House has exerted extreme message discipline, empowering staff to speak but doing so with caution. The new White House team has carefully managed the president’s appearances, which serves Biden’s purposes but denies the media opportunities to directly press him on major policy issues and to engage in the kind of back-and-forth that can draw out information and thoughts that go beyond curated talking points.

Having overcome a childhood stutter and famously long-winded, Biden has long enjoyed interplay with reporters and has defied aides’ requests to ignore questions from the press. He has been prone to gaffes throughout his long political career and, as president, has occasionally struggled with off-the-cuff remarks.

Firmly pledging his belief in freedom of the press, Biden has rebuked his predecessor’s incendiary rhetoric toward the media, including Donald Trump’s references to reporters as 'the enemy of the people'” Biden restored the daily press briefing, which had gone extinct under Trump, opening a window into the workings of the White House. He also sat for a national interview with ABC News last week.

When asked Wednesday if he was ready for the press conference, Biden joked: "What press conference?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.