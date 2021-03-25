ORLANDO, Fla. — Businesses owners in Orlando's Milk District were excited after Gov. Ron Desantis announced the age requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine will be lowered to 40 on Monday, and then 18 on April 5.

“We are really excited and hopeful this is going to help our business,” said owner of The Nook Mary McGinn.

McGinn has owned her business for three years, and said last year was one of her toughest.

“(In) 2020 we were down 50% of sales,” she said.

Since the vaccine started being administered she has seen an increase in sales.

“A lot of teachers and people in the medical industry,” said McGinn.

They are hoping for an even larger increase when the age limit expands further.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Sajid Chudhary said the governor's announcement takes the state one step closer to herd immunity.

“It's excellent, I am so happy to see that,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said about 50% of the population in Florida needs to be vaccinated to reached herd immunity.

“I think by the end of the May we should be able to reach that goal,” he said.

Chaudhary also said that in order to loosen up mask restrictions and other CDC guidelines, the state would need to get down to 2-3% COVID-19 positive rate.

McGinn said she takes the CDC guidelines very seriously. They have hand sanitizer on tables and are social distanced.

Even with more people getting vaccinated she said they will continue to do that until that guidelines change.