After a four-month run at Tropicana Field, WWE is moving its Monday Night Raw and other shows to the Yuengling Center at USF.

What You Need To Know WWE's first show at Yuengling will air April 12



Previous live events were at Tropicana Field, Amway Center



COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place for future WWE events

The sports entertainment company confirmed the news on its website. The first show at Yuengling will on Apri 12 and air on USA Network.

Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba has reported on the proposed move in recent days.

The expectation among multiple people I have spoken to in #WWE is they will remain in the Tampa area after the Tropicana Field ThunderDome ends ahead of the #Rays season. They all believe they are headed to #USF’s Yuengling Center (fka the Sun Dome) for at least a period of time. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 15, 2021

The move to Yuengling Center continues WWE’s longstanding relationship with the state of Florida and marks the next phase of WWE ThunderDome, which launched last August at Amway Center in Orlando and has continued over the past four months at Tropicana Field in St. Pete.

Because of the pandemic, attendance has been limited at the shows, but the company has hosted fans virtually for months now.

“WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship,” said Kevin Preast, Executive Vice President of Event Management at Vinik Sports Group. “Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area.”

To date, more than 650,000 fans from around the world have registered to be part of WWE ThunderDome. Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view programming will be produced at Yuengling Center on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance. WWE will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees in conjunction with each production, including PCR testing for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing masks.