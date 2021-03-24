CLEVELAND — Jewelry designer Jennifer Stringer spends hours each day working from her home studio to make sure each piece of jewelry is just right.

What You Need To Know A drastic life change caused one Lakewood woman to tap into her creativity



After launching a successful business she's hoping her story inspires others to overcome any obstacle life may bring



Jennifer Stringer’s “Eyespire Designs” is a booming online business



Stringer is one of the five grand prize winners for Amazon handmade contest

Whether it’s a necklace, bracelet or a set of earrings, Stringer has learned exactly how the item should feel when it’s complete. Her sense of touch is all she can depend on.

“The further away stuff is for me it just disappears. Like even close up is blurry,” Stringer said.

Stringer was a graphic design artist of 25 years when she lost her vision in 2014 due to a rare side effect from a medication she was prescribed.

“Overnight I lost my livelihood. I lost what (I went) to school for. I lost a way to provide. I was a single mom for my son. I couldn't drive, I couldn't read, I had to learn how to do everything,” Stringer said.

Stringer said she went through different emotions including anger and confusion and then she decided she was going to do what she could with what she had.

Creative by nature, Stringer started making jewelry in 2015.

Stringer launched “Eyespire Designs” and sold out her first local art show in 2017. She said each year has gotten better than the last, and now her business is booming online.

Her loved ones help her with ordering products and organizing gemstones, making online postings and running her Etsy and Amazon page. She said her support system is a major part of Eyespire Designs' success.

“I ended up being one of the five grand prize winners for Amazon handmade contests. I found out I won in September 2020,” Stringer said.

Stringer said losing her sight took a lot away from her, but it didn’t away take her talents which she said still gives her a sense of purpose.

"I couldn't quit. I’m not a quitter. For me, just to accept the loss of my vision and do nothing with my life, and just, you know, go on disability and just be . . . that's not me,” she said.

For more information, click here to visit the Eyespire Designs website.