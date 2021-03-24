ATLANTA, Ga. — The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has indicated it will extend its moratorium on residential evictions, NPR reports. The moratorium is currently set to expire March 31.

The CDC on Thursday submitted a proposal regarding the moratorium to the Office of Management and Budget for regulatory review. The proposal is categorized as a “Notice,” which the OMB defines as “documents that announce new programs (such as grant programs) or agency policies.”

While not absolute proof the moratorium will extend, the CDC’s submitted proposal makes that scenario appear likely. It would be a move housing advocates have long called for, ever since the moratorium took effect September 4.

Originally scheduled to expire at the end of 2020, the CDC’s moratorium on evictions was created to “prevent the further spread of COVID-19.” It has been challenged several times in federal court by landlord groups.

Researchers have found that evictions can indeed lead to increased transmission of — and death from — COVID-19. According to one study, expiring state and local eviction moratoriums led to more than 10,000 excess deaths between March 1 and Sept. 3.

But beyond merely extending the moratorium, housing advocates are urging for the order to be changed and better enforced. As it currently stands, the CDC’s order doesn’t adequately protect tenants from eviction, according to National Low Income Housing Coalition President and CEO Diane Yentel.

“The protections should be automatic,” Yentel told Spectrum News in a February interview. “It should apply to all renters, whether they know about the protection or not.”

Currently in order to seek protection under the order, tenants must submit a written declaration to their landlord, swearing under penalty of perjury that they have been financially impacted by the coronavirus and have made their best efforts to seek governmental assistance.

But since there’s no entity or individual responsible for enforcing the CDC order, individuals are being left to interpret it largely on their own. That means little accountability for tenants and landlords alike who choose not to abide by the order’s directives.

Local courts, too, have struggled to consistently interpret the order, a Spectrum News investigation found. And housing advocates say that lack of consistency is coming from the very top.

“The federal government has done almost nothing to publicize how the moratorium works in practice and the steps that the tenant has to go through,” National Housing Law Project executive director Shamus Roller told Spectrum News in an interview earlier this month.

“Actually accessing the rights under the CDC order is very difficult to do without the assistance of an attorney, because of how complicated it all is,” Roller said.

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering Affordable Housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.