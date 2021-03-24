The Senate voted to confirm Rachel Levine to serve as assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services, making her the first openly transgender official confirmed by the chamber and the highest-ranking transgender official in United States history.

The final vote was 52-48, with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) voting in favor of confirming Pennsylvania's top health official to the post.

A pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general, Dr. Levine was appointed to her current post of Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017, making her one of the few transgender people serving in elected or appointed positions nationwide. She won confirmation by the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate and emerged as the public face of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said in a statement announcing his choice of Dr. Levine. "She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

Transgender-rights activists have hailed Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough. Few trans people have ever held high-level offices at the federal or state level.

