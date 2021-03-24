GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro is one of the many areas of the city that has been growing and expanding over the last decade.

The new restaurants, hotels, offices, and entertainment venues help more than the local economy. They also help Cecelia Thompson and Action Greensboro's quest to bring people to the city.

“People are really interested in moving to cities with vibrant downtowns, especially as we see people like boomerangs exit major metropolitan areas and want to come to cities that have urban amenities,” Thompson said.

The nonprofit Action Greensboro has a new program, Boomerang Greensboro, in which the members work to bring former residents back to the city. They're targeting anyone who used to live in the area, whether they went to college or grew up in the city.

They reach out to potential boomerangs, then help provide them with information on jobs, homes, schools, and general city information.

They've had success so far.

One recent boomerang is Alejandra Thompson. She grew up in Greensboro, then moved to New York City, where she lived for 12 years.

Like many people, she came home during the pandemic to be with family.

“I arrived pregnant, a family of three, and now we’re a family of four. And being here over the year, I was still working for Chanel in my old job that was based out of New York City, and then I took maternity leave and just spending so much time with my family I thought ‘I can’t go back, the life here is too good.’ So I decided to stay," Thompson says.

She says while growing up Greensboro felt like a town, and now it feels like a city.

Now, she works in her family business, Thompson Traders, beside her brother Clifford.

A boomerang himself, he's seeing firsthand the benefit that the city gets when people decide to move back.

"If someone like her with her level of professional experience is coming back to Greensboro, and I think feeling fulfilled, I think there’s a lot of opportunities for people to come back as well,” Clifford Thompson says.

More information about the program can be found here.