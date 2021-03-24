MADISON, Wis. — One of Wisconsin’s largest healthcare systems is looking to hire. UW Health currently has around 1,000 job openings.

Many of the positions that are available are in roles that do not require specific healthcare experience. As a result of the pandemic, the need for hiring has continued to grow. Positions range from chef’s assistants to security officers, to IT staff.

One area that is in especially high demand are patient appointment schedulers. UW Health is looking to hire around 60 people to fill those roles.

To learn more about the positions available with UW Health, visit https://careers.uwhealth.org/.