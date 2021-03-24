RALEIGH, N.C. – Two women are on a mission in North Raleigh to create a space that brings people together in a safe way, while also supporting entrepreneurs and artists who have lost income due to the pandemic.

Amy Condon and Erin Newton are preparing to transform their church’s parking lot, on Durant Road, into a monthly market known as the North Raleigh Community Market.

“There is such a need to be in the community again,” says Amy Condon, one of the event’s organizers. “Bring your family, hang out for the day, have something to do; because North Raleigh, unfortunately, doesn’t have a lot of stuff like that.”

The market launches April 10 and will be held on the second Saturday of every month.

Organizers want a safe and welcoming gathering space, especially as neighbors crave being together without being crowded. The plan is to fill the area with food trucks, local vendors, games, and live music.

“There wasn’t really a place to get plugged in over the last year,” says Erin Newton, one of the event’s organizers. “So now that things are kind of slowly opening, the question is still kind of: where do we go?”

Local vendors can apply for spots online and organizers hope to give a boost to entrepreneurs and artists impacted by the pandemic.

“I do have a great concern for people who had these side businesses that helped with their families,” says Condon.

Their hope is this market will boost local business and raise local spirits.

It costs $25 for a space at the market, and organizers say they will invest the money back into the market by doing things like buying promotional signs. If they have any extra money, they will donate it to a charitable organization that is associated with their church.

The market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month, April through December, and is located at 9500 Durant Road.

