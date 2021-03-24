OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Christian and gospel artist from Kissimmee is on the national spotlight, as a contestant on season 20 of NBC's "The Voice."

Jose Figueroa has been holding a mic since he was 3 years old, but he never imagined performing on a show like "The Voice." Figueroa recently became a part of the team led by celebrity coach Nick Jonas.

Back home, Figueroa is a senior pastor at a Kissimmee church, a Zumba instructor, and continues to help his mother run a nonprofit called Overflowing Fountain Outreach Ministries, which caters to those who are less fortunate in Osceola County.

“(It’s been an) overwhelmingly positive experience and I cannot ask for a better one, it's been great," Figueroa said. "I am excited and again, the fact that this is so unexpected … I am just like, it’s been amazing.”

Figueroa will continue to share his talent on "The Voice." The Battle Rounds continue next week, Monday.