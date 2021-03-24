ORLANDO, Fla. — A funeral service is being held Wednesday morning for Orlando police officer Kevin Valencia.

What You Need To Know Officer Valencia’s funeral being held Wednesday



It will be at11 a.m. at First Baptist Orlando



RELATED: Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia, Shot in 2018 Standoff, Dies

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. at First Baptist Orlando. It will be a “formal funeral that bestows the customary honors given to our fallen heroes,” explained in an Orlando Police Department press release.

Other law enforcement agencies will also be present, as well as state and local dignitaries.

There will be a special honors ceremony afterward, including a flyover and a final radio message.

Valencia, 29, died March 15, almost three years after he was gravely wounded in a standoff with an armed man holding four children hostage. Police say the gunman — 35-year-old Gary Lindsey Jr., a convicted felon — later killed the children before turning the gun on himself.

In October, Valencia was awarded the prestigious Purple Heart for his heroism.

Valencia leaves behind his wife, Meghan, and two young sons. His obituary states he worked as a police officer in Doral before joining the Orlando Police Department in 2016.