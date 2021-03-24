FLORIDA — Families of care facility residents are hopeful new guidelines from the state will allow them to get more access to their loved ones. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration sent out notices to care facilities throughout the state on Tuesday, notifying them of these changes.

What You Need To Know A recent executive order revision will allow families more access to loved ones in long-term care facilities



The changes allow more family members to visit and relax how those visits look



The revision still requires safety protocols to be in place

In those notices, ACHA is urging care facilities to maintain COVID safety protocols — but also strive to open up access between the facility residents and their loved ones.

Lisa Warren had one hour on her husband Bill’s 65th birthday to visit with him and celebrate. She says he has early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease and is in a memory care facility.

“There’s some songs he can remember, like Happy Birthday, so yesterday he sang Happy Birthday along with us and it was great,” said Warren.

A year ago when the pandemic began, Warren lost the ability to visit him at all.

Last fall, Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up some visitation between families and residents.

Warren now gets one hour, two times a week with her husband.

“By appointment, with my mask and my shield and my gloves,” she said.

But Warren says that’s not nearly enough.

“Human beings were made for physical touch and contact and love and hugging and caring,” said Warren.

A few weeks ago, Warren joined other family members in Central Florida and across the state in a push to get state leaders to help them get more access to their loved ones.

State leaders urged facilities to do that, as long as they were staying safe. But Warren says not much changed.

But earlier this week, the executive order that dictates what facilities are allowed to do when it comes to visits was revised.

The changes allow more family members to visit, and it relaxes how those visits look if safety protocols — like COVID-19 tests — are enforced.

Warren is hopeful the changes will allow her two sons to finally be able to visit their dad.

“So, they literally haven’t hugged their dad in over a year," she said. "So we’re really, really excited about these changes coming and the fact that things are loosening up."

The ACHA provided the following information for anyone wanting to contact the agency:

Agency staff are reviewing questions and concerns from facilities and consumers and will provide responses. Families and loved ones can contact the facility or the State Ombudsman for assistance addressing complaints. Anyone with further concerns about a facility not accommodating visitation for a family member or loved one at a facility can contact the Agency’s Complaint Administration Unit at 1-888-419-3456 or use our online Licensed Health Care Facility Complaint Form.