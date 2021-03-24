Dan Bavaro of Bavaro’s Pizza is a stickler when it comes to his special pizza ovens—all the way from Napoli.

But he is bucking tradition of the Pizzaioli, the always male pizza oven commanders. Two pizza over chefs helped us make the the Wood Fired Oysters for the Chef’s Kitchen. Two female pizza chefs - Jamie Kraus and Morgan Lynch.

Wood Fired Oysters

12 oysters shucked, on the half shell

½ lb. unsalted butter softened

½ bunch of parsley, fine chopped

½ tbsp. of garlic chopped

½ c. reggiano cheese

¼ c. pancetta rendered

Parmesan cheese to sprinkle on top of the oysters.

Whip together everything but the Parmesan cheese, in mixer or food processor.

Dollop spoonfuls of butter mixture on top of the oysters, and top with Parmesan cheese.

Broil in oven on cookie sheet until cheese is bubbling and browns just enough.

Enjoy.