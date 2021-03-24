For the first time in more than a year, the Times Union Center is ready to host live entertainment with in-person fans.

The NCAA Ice Hockey Regionals will be played Saturday and Sunday. Capacity is limited to 10 percent, which means 1,400 fans will be allowed in the stands.

Fans must present a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

"Over 600 full-and part-time employees have not worked for over a year. Not all of them will be back, but many will," says Bob Belber, general manager of the Times Union Center.

For the past several months, the arena has been used as a site for COVID-19 testing, and later, for vaccinations.

Local businesses, such as the Parish Public House, hope the tournament will create a ripple effect and generate a weekend of big sales.

"Anytime, whether it be Siena basketball, arena football, when we had hockey, concerts at the Times Union Center, three hours before the event, we would be reaching our max capacity," says Todd Stannard, general manager of Parish Public House.

Stannard says with the absence of live events and many downtown Albany businesses working remotely, the restaurant has suffered.

"I think our capacity is north of 100 people," says Stannard, "At 50 percent occupancy, I still wasn't getting 50 percent occupancy."

While people are excited about live entertainment, those at the TU Center worry about the longevity of its capacity limits. Management says many events can't afford to come if only 1,400 seats can be sold.

"It's great to have the first one. I can't be thankful enough to be able to get the doors open and get some employees back, but in order to really operate the building and start booking...we have to know we have at least 3,400 seats," says Belber.

The hope is the tournament acts as step to larger events.