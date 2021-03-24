PLANT CITY, Fla. - A new study suggests that alcohol sale in the U.S. are expected to jump 80% this year, and that increase already hit home.

“To be honest, we didn’t really focus a lot on that before the pandemic but our alcohol sales have gone up 100%,” said Clay Keel, President of Keel & Curley Winery on Keel Farms.

ISWR conducted a study that shows how the pandemic’s lockdown order affected alcohol sales. Keel said spikes in the spirits industry are now felt on home soil.

“As things started settling, people started buying a ton of wine,” said Keel.

Keel adjusted his business structure as bars and restaurants started closing.

“We had just over 40 employees; That Friday we had to come in here and tell them that basically we had no work and didn’t know when we would.” said Keel. “It was blueberry season so, we had blueberries on the trees and there was even a problem logistically to get blueberries to the grocery store.”

Keel Farms opened up their 25 acres of land to the public with a new “You Pick” option.

“We had 300 people here on Saturdays,” he said. “It was great for the kids and the families - it was great revenue for us from the farm that we didn’t expect and it really carried us through the toughest times.”

This family business has come a long way in 20 years; Keel said they are at the top of their game.

“We started making wine with blueberries in 2003,” said Keel. “We’d have extra blueberries that the grocery stores didn’t want and we started making wine with them and now we make close to half a million bottles a year of wine.”

Keel & Curly Winery has an arrange of wines, made with homegrown fruits and though they did well before the pandemic, the study done by IWSR projects that the U.S. will pass China as the world’s largest alcohol e-commerce market by the end of 2021.