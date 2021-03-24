President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is appointing Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee efforts aimed at stemming migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, working with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Central America.

"This new surge we are dealing with now started in the past administration but it is our responsibility," Biden said at a White House meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas, and other immigration advisers.

The move by Biden, who noted he had a similar role in the Obama White House when he was Vice President, signals to Democrats and Republican lawmakers that his administration is taking the situation at the border seriously. The Biden administration has received backlash from Republicans over the surge of migrants attempting to cross the border since he took office.

"I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this," Biden said of Harris.

Harris said that there is "no question this is a challenging situation," but noted that she is looking forward to working with these countries to address the problem.

Harris will be tasked with building a strategic partnership with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, as well as working to stem the flow of migrants across the border, in her first high-profile policy initiative as vice president.

