WINDSOR, Wis. — A privately-held Dane County company looking to hire a dozen plus people to help the industry leader prevent and control the spread of pests, rodents, and all sorts of creepy crawlies.

What You Need To Know World leader in rodent control technology seeking entry-level applicants





Bell Labs needs a dozen plus individuals to help on multiple shifts





Company celebrating 50 years and prides itself on never laying off a single worker





They are seeing a 20% increase in business during pandemic

"You know the old saying who makes a better mousetrap? So we're continually looking for ways to be able to provide that service," Bell Labs VP of Manufacturing Dave Deltgen said.

He knows his acclaimed rodent and pest management company, proudly offering that service for 50 years, world-wide.

"The best part about that is knowing that our products work, because we have our own research and development labs and biology lab, chemistry laboratory, as well as engineering department," Deltgen said. "And so we're able to prove that our products actually work better than the competition."

"With a 20% increase in business during the pandemic, Bell Labs representatives rolling out a now hiring campaign with flyers for first, second and third shift positions.

"There are about 10 to 15 openings right now. We like to bring people in as an entry level packer, we will train at any experience level," HR Recruitment Specialist Arrington Hammond said.

She said she sees a trend with her job seekers.

"Especially right now we're getting a lot of displaced workers from the restaurant, hospitality, those sorts of industries, and we bring them in wholeheartedly train them," Hammond said.

The best part at Bell Labs promotion a clear part of the culture.

"So we don't want to recruit externally, we want to move somebody up in advance, someone who has learned the business and the products from the ground up," Hammond said.

Edgar Mucino took that track to the top.

"I'm really proud to come to work every day," the 17-year worker said. He started on the shipping side. Now he oversees it.

"We do really great with what we do," Mucino said about something Bell Labs can boast.

In five decades, the manufacturer has never laid off a single worker. In fact, during the difficult 2020, the manufacturer sped ahead with production and installed a new fast wrap machine:

"Which, thank goodness we had that last year because there was one day that we wrapped 900 pallets, and a month in September of last year during a global pandemic, that we shipped over a million cases in one month," Deltgen said. "Just an unbelievable accomplishment that if you would have told us that five years ago, we never would have been able to imagine that."

If you'd like to join the team of more than 500, click here.