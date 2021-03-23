ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida’s Director of Space Medicine and Life Sciences faced a lot of challenges in the pursuit of her dreams.

Before Esther Beltran, 55, entered the aerospace sciences, she breamed of becoming a doctor.

“My uncle was a trauma surgeon and whenever they told me something I would say, ‘No, I want to be a doctor like my uncle,'” Beltran said.

It wasn’t until she went to study in North Dakota in the mid-90s where she made a career switch.

When she entered aerospace sciences, she was one of the few women in the field.

“Most of the time I was the only woman,” Beltran said. “That was the atmosphere — I was the only woman.”

She felt like many of her male colleagues were dismissive of her but she didn’t crumble. For every jab they threw, she fired back with scientific haymakers.

“They would question my opinion and I would just say, 'This comes down to Newton’s Law of Inertia.’" Beltran said. "I would get used to using these comebacks because they’re so effective."

Now, Beltran works to make space travel safer by developing effective countermeasures for space dust and radiation as part of the Radiation Effects on Volatiles and Exploration of Asteroids and Lunar Surfaces (REVEALS) program for NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute.

She also wrote a book to help inspire other women to pursue their dreams called, "Fly High, Reach the Sky!"