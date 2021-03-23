ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is making progress in its plans to redevelop the 86 acres Tropicana Field sits on.

After narrowing it down to four developers, the public, and the city, can now review video pitches from each of the firms.

The first opportunity to attend a public meeting is April 5, and will be held virtually.

What You Need To Know Public can review final 4 designs for redeveloped Tropicana Field area





1st public meeting is virtually on April 5



A Closer look at the development designs

Each video is about five minutes long and explains the ideas and plans for downtown St. Pete. A common theme among all four is reconnecting the city through greenways and parks.

City officials required each developer to include plans with certain criteria: affordable housing, transportation, and a focus on job creation.

There are renderings in each of the videos, and the city has several public meetings scheduled in April.

Officials said they’ll rely heavily on public input for this project.

WATCH: The 4 remaining development proposals