ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, more people in underserved areas of Orange County will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, delivered right to their door.

The initiative is part of a new partnership with Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The Orange County Recreation Center will serve as the starting line in an all-day trek to vaccinate the people of Pine Hills.

From there, canvassers were planning to go door to door, identifying and vaccinating people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It means a lot to me, being a minority being able to go out there and meet the underserved end of the community has been very exciting," said nurse and canvasser Teresia Kirumba. “It is very important to hit Pine Hills because most of the population there, most of them are homebound without transportation), most of them … they are minorities who can’t speak English.”

“Back there, you know, a lot of people don’t have the opportunity," said area resident Ronald Merzier. "They don’t have a car. They just ride in buses and things like that. They really need some help too, some of them. So I think it’s the best way to do it.”

“They don’t have to go anywhere. If they’re experiencing health issues that prevent them from accessing one of the sites, we can actually visit them in their home and provide that vaccination," said Ben Fairbrother, Director of Outreach with Florida's Emergency Response Team.

Merzier says if he gets a knock on his door, “I would hear them out, and I would pass it along to my neighbor too and let them know what’s going on.”

Fairbrother said workers are going to try to get to all of Pine Hills Tuesday, but may be back on Wednesday depending on how far they get.

How they expand their services from there is going to be based on the Social Vulnerability Index.