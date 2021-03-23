RALEIGH, N.C. — A doctor says the conditions we're in because of COVID-19 could put you at higher risk for blood clots.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is when blood clots appear deep in your veins, most likely the legs. The clots can become more serious or fatal if they travel to your lungs.

Dr. Sahar Amery, a phlebologist, says these blood clots can come from sitting in one position for too long.

"A lot of people are not going out," says Dr. Amery. "They're working from home, you know, eight [to] twelve hours a day. They are sitting in one spot, one position. We don't think about it usually when we're at home that we're still at risk of developing blood clot."

Risk can increase with age, weight, and while on certain medications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 900,000 people can be impacted every year.

Dr. Amery and recommendations from the CDC say to get up and move at least every couple of hours while traveling or working. If you are in a position where you can't move, pump your legs like you're pushing a gas pedal.

Signs of a possible blood clot include pain, swelling and discoloration in the legs. Dr. Amery says if you suspect you have one to seek medical attention immediately.