Regal Cinemas, one of the United States' largest movie theater chains, will begin reopening its cinemas in April, parent company Cineworld announced on Tuesday.

"We have long-awaited this moment," Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said Tuesday. "With capacity restrictions expanding to 50 percent or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets."

The announced reopening comes six months after theaters were forced to close to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and U.K., which has affected tens of thousands of employees in both countries and impacted the theatrical release of films.

Regal's phased reopening will begin with a limited number of theaters opening for Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" on April 2, followed by more theaters opening April 16 for another Warners film, "Mortal Kombat."

Cineworld announced a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros., which begins in 2022, which stipulates that the studio's films will have to play in its theaters for 45 days before heading to streaming and on-demand platforms. This new agreement shortens that typical window.

"We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros.," Greidinger said. "This agreement shows the studio’s commitment to the theatrical business."

Spectrum News' Ashley Carter contributed to this report.