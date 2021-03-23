ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In recent weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings have taken shots at one another through the media, with the most recent debate being about who can be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Orange County is the only county in Florida that has a site — the Orange County Conventions Center — that allows those as young as 40 to get a vaccine.

Demings stands by that decision, saying he is doing what is best for his residents. DeSantis, however, says there are plans in place — those plans have not been released by the Governor's Office, despite Spectrum News 13 asking to see them for weeks.

“It’s not his decision to make," DeSantis said a week ago in response to Demings's plan to vaccinate those 40 and up at the Convention Center.

“We are making decisions to protect people of our county,” Demings said Monday. “I don’t know how you can argue with that it’s not my goal, it’s not a partisan goal, it is about getting our county vaccinated.”

The governor strongly disagrees.

“There’s a decision structure in the state of Florida as how these decisions are made,” DeSantis said last week.

Demings has released a structure, or plan, on how he would like to vaccinate more people:

Make the vaccine available to more residents

Make sure homebound residents have a chance to get vaccinated

Continue to offer free testing

To help those with mental health related issues caused by the pandemic

The first goal is the one DeSantis has a problem with.

“Trying to do healthy 40 years olds as opposed to finding, maybe more seniors, to me would not be the direction that I would go,” DeSantis said.

Demings said he did send ideas to the Governor’s Office on how to help vaccinate more people, but did not hear back.

“At the end of the day, if our numbers are below what it is in other counties its because of the decisions that were made somewhere else other than here,” Demings said.

The big decision all of Orange County and Central Florida now wait for is when the state will see an increase in total doses available to be administered so Demings can reach his goal of vaccinating 5,000 people a day at the convention center.

Demings made a list of where he would like to set up vaccination sites in the county, which Spectrum News 13 has asked for, but not yet received. Once again Spectrum News 13 reached out to the governors office asking for a plan, or what they did with Mayor Demings plans and suggestions. But again, we did not hear back.