The SU women and men are making NCAA tournament runs, but late games have fans leaving bars and resturants before they're over because of the state's curfew. That restriction forces restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m.

With the SU women playing tonight at 9 p.m. and the men at 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been pushing for the state to give counties control for things like curfew, and thinks it could help them control celebrations, like the maskless gatherings that happened at SU over the weekend.

"When you have the commercial establishments open, at least you have them as potential partners to keep people seated, keep people from congregating on top of each other. The rules and regulations the state came up with within the facilities have worked pretty well when followed," said McMahon.

He says in addition to lifting the curfew, he'd also like to start vaccinating college students as soon as possible. Data shows that nearly 80% of the county's new daily cases came from people under the age of 40.