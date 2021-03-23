A unique business now open in Oswego seeks to supply rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation to its patrons.

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique opened at a time when many people could use some down time.

The pandemic made things a little more difficult for Tammi Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi to open their Aqua Spa. But now, they are glad they did.

The facility is a one of a kind and offers health-oriented adults different ways to relax and get away from reality. The float center includes five flotation tanks that allow you to sit back and put your mind at ease.

Wilkinson said she battles lupus, so the idea was to create a place where people could go to feel better and elude things like joint pain and inflammation.

The new facility includes a salt therapy and cryotherapy suites, massage chairs, a sauna, and an oxygen bar. Helping people feel better is the main goal behind every modality or station that is offered.

"Rest and relaxation … the time out from one's self, and then, secondly, everything that we do naturally combats inflammation and pain, so that's a beautiful thing and I think people come to a place like this for one of those reasons," said Wilkinson.

The owners said the float center is equipped with a state-of-the-art water filtration system, so the water is always 100% clean.

Mayor Billy Barlow recently told Spectrum News he was excited to have such a unique business like this in the area.

The business is located in the former Oswego School Education Building at 120 East First Street and has plans to expand in the future. ​For more information on the Aqua Spa, visit AquaSpaFloatCenter.com.