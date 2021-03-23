CLEVELAND — With the Ohio live music scene struggling, business owners are looking for all the help they can get. And one Ohio music venue is getting some help from a major fashion company.

What You Need To Know Grog Shop was selected as part of Vans "Foot the Bill" initiative Vans will sell Grog Shop designed merchandise



All of the proceeds go back to the businesses featured

Kathy Blackman arranges some merchandise in a room that normally isn’t used for it.

“We’re in our band room, which for almost 18 years was for the bands to hang out at. And now it’s turned into our merch room because that’s all we do now is sell merchandise. And it’s become sort of fun. Not going to lie,” said Blackman, the owner of Grog Shop.

Blackman has owned Grog Shop music venue for almost 30 years. It's become a big part of her identity.

“It’s pretty much all I’ve known for many, many years, and it’s nice being your own boss, especially when you’ve started at such a young age. It would be hard for me to work for somebody else. I love the people, I love the interaction, I love the music, I love the musicians, that’s why this year’s been sort of tough, because everything I love doesn’t exist right now,” Blackman said.

She said it’s been a tough year with the live music scene almost non-existent.

“Most of our staff is on unemployment. Some people have come back, but it’s creating opportunities for people to make little bits of money at a time while they're waiting for things to turn back to normal,” Blackman said.

But Grog Shop is getting a helping hand after Blackman was selected as part of Van’s "Foot the Bill" initiative that helps small businesses.

“March happened to be women-owned businesses so I worked out perfectly for March. But I sent it in like late February, early March, and it happened very quickly, like within a week,” she said.

Vans allowed Grog Shop to design their own shoe and t-shirt to sell on Van’s website. All the proceeds go back to the businesses featured.

The artwork was designed by local artist Jake Kelley.

Blackman said she couldn’t be more thankful for those who’ve helped keep the business going.

“It’s overwhelming. The support is unbelievable and I cannot thank people enough. Our customers have come out in droves for any little event that we’ve scheduled and supported us online by purchasing a crazy amount of Grog Shop merch,” Blackman said. “Hopefully, we can give it all back one day with some great music and shows and whatnot.”