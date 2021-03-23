Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he will be easing some COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina as virus cases continue to trend downward and more people get vaccinated.

The governor will allow some places to increase their maximum capacity up to 100%, while other places will be allowed to operate at 75% maximum capacity indoors. At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Cooper said the new order will go into effect Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m.

Cooper also announced that the 11p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption will be lifted. Additionally, he is extending the amount of people allowed at mass-gatherings, which will be set at 50 people for inside events and 100 people outside.

Some places allowed to operate at 100% indoors and outdoors starting Friday include: mueseums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, salons, and personal care shops, the governor said.

Businesses that will be able to operate at 75% indoors this week and 100% outdoors are: restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools, and other recreation establishments, the governor stated.

Place that will be allowed to run at 50% inside and outside include: bars, movie theaters, gaming facilities, conference spaces, lounges, nightclubs, auditoriums, arenas, and fields, with movie theaters and gaming businesses operating at 75% outdoors.

All of these various businesses and establishments must continue to run with safety guidelines in place, such as social distancing and wearing masks, and the governor's mask mandate remains in place.

Today, Gov. Cooper announced that North Carolina will carefully ease some more COVID restrictions because of continued progress in virus trends and vaccine distribution across the state. This Order will go into effect on March 26 and run through April 30.https://t.co/hx6NJpPyLQ pic.twitter.com/S1aw0qpjE4 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 23, 2021

The Department of Health and Human Services also said daily health screenings for schools, including temperature-taking and symptom checks, could be relaxed, but masks and cleaning of high-traffic areas is still required. Updates for schools K - 12 also include returning to in-person instruction to the "fullest extent possible" while following all public health protocols for N.C. schools, according to officials.

The changes are coming as coronavirus cases in the state continue to stablize and trend downward following a surge in cases and hospitalizations after the holiday season.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, released new COVID metrics. She said the number of people showing up at emergency rooms with COVID-19-like symptoms is dropping, and that 32% of North Carolinians over the age of 18 have been at least partially vaccinated.

She said that cases are declining but plateauing, which is something to be concerned about, along with the new COVID-19 variants that have been discovered.

Cohen and Cooper both stressed the importance of continuing safety measures as more restrictions are eased.

"The pandemic is not over. We're only able to keep the virus in check while we ease restrictions if people act responsibly and follow safety protocols," Cooper said.