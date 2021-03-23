Six stores on 74th Street in Jackson Heights have been off limits for almost three weeks.

They were boarded up after a 4-alarm fire that begin the evening of March 4.

No one was seriously injured in the blaze, but the flames caused considerable damage and ruined all of the inventory inside the Queens business You and Me Wireless.

Several of the businesses destroyed by the fire will have to rebuild from scratch because the owners let their insurance coverage lapse during the pandemic for financial reasons



A community effort is underway to help raise money for the businesses affected by the fire through the crowdsourcing website, GoFundMe.com.

“All our phones, all our accessories, you know, our computer stations. Everything has been damaged. Even the ceiling fell down in our store,” said San Jay Guragain, the owner of the business.

For San Jay Guragain, who was called to the scene the night of the fire, 10 years of hard work evaporated in just a matter of hours.

Still, the 31-year-old native of Myanmar, formally known as Burma, is ready to put the time in to build back his business.

“I have two kids. I have to come back. There’s no way I can not come back. I love my job. I love my business. I love my neighborhood. I love this community. I must come back,” said Guragain.

Making a comeback would be hard for any small business owner, particularly considering the economic impact COVID-19 has had over the last year; However, coming back after the fire will be harder for Guragain because he will be doing it alone.

“I did not have insurance. I had insurance before, prior to COVID. After COVID, we tried to cut down our expenses. We were opening our stores for a limited time, only for pick up. So, we missed the renewal. It’s our fault,” said Guragain.

He said just prior to the fire, that business was starting to come back and he was beginning to catch up on the bills that had piled up over the last year.

Guragain credits his clients and their loyalty with helping him stay afloat.

“A lot of Burmese live around this neighborhood. So, if I start again, they will come to me for sure,” said Guragain.

There is an effort in the community now underway to help the business owners affected by the fire.

Organizers set up a fundraiser on the crowdsourcing site GoFundMe.

On the GoFundMe page, they said some of the other stores damaged in the blaze were in situations similar to Guragain with regards to a lack of insurance.

Some have also been ineligible for any federal coronavirus relief and employed workers have been ineligible for unemployment assistance.

Guragain said that any contributions would help.

“Every single little thing cost money. For example, merchandise, inventory,” said Guragain.

After being launched March 14, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $10,000, but was far short of reaching its $50,000 by March 22.