CINCINNATI — In June, Dress for Success, a non-profit organization, will be transitioning from its current location in downtown Cincinnati to a different one. To help with expenses and to raise awareness around the work that the organization does they’ve created the Transform Her campaign.

Zaria Davis took her search for a new outfit for work to Dress for Success. It’s a one-stop shop for the clothes she needed. She became a client in 2017 after serving time in prison when she was incarcerated for a year for a conspiracy charge.

“I was actually in a halfway house and my case manager at the time referred me to Dress to assist me with suiting,” she said.

Davis said she enjoys getting clothes from the shop because of the great condition they’re in.

“My first impression was that it was really quality items and there were things that I would actually be interested in wearing,” said Davis.

During the past four years, Davis has participated in several services offered by Dress for Success. She’s been a part of women’s groups, has taken courses on interviewing skills, and even took a toastmasters class. She’s the founder of New Direction Coaching and Consulting.

“It really helped me personally and the type of work I do now, because I’m a facilitator and I do coaching and consulting with different groups and organizations, so that really gave me the confidence to be able to really be in a space and to share my story,” she said.

Dress for Success has helped hundreds of women like Davis get back into the workforce, but its lease is up and the store is being forced to move. Its Transform Her capital campaign is being used to help with the move and to help even more women with a new space to host more events.

“This move doesn’t just mean a new location, but it’s a new opportunity for us to grow our reach here in Greater Cincinnati and to be able to have a larger impact,” she said.

Davis is now on the Dress for Success board of directors. She’s grateful for the opportunity and hoping to bless many more women like herself.

“When I was asked to join the board, I was really excited about the opportunity as a person who had gone through the program to be able to contribute my skills and talent to the development and growth of Dress for Success,” she said.

Dress for Success, like Davis' own career path, hopes to turn a difficult situation into opportunity.

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Dress for Success website.