ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Government is working with Florida Division of Emergency Management — going door to door — to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The groups knocked on thousands of doors Tuesday, hoping to reach homebound residents who may not be able to get out of the house to get a shot.

When crews canvassing Judy Putman’s neighborhood came by Tuesday morning, she missed the knock at the door. She eventually heard from her neighbor that county and state teams were offering access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He told me about the shots, so I thought I decided if I could see if I could get one,” said Putman.

Putman says she put aside any skepticism she had about the vaccine when she thought about her family’s safety.

“We live in a three-generation house, so I have babies from almost 2 years old on up, and I have four great-grandkids here, so I want to make sure that they’re safe,” she said.

The task of the county crews was not easy. At a lot of the homes they went to, people weren’t home or didn’t answer the door. At others, people had already gotten the vaccine or said they didn’t want to get a shot.

Orange County Fire and Rescue officials say county health data showed the Pine Hills and Lockhart communities were areas where not as many people are getting vaccinated as in other areas of the county. And they’re specifically trying to find people who aren’t able to leave their home.

“If we’re out here all day and we only find one person who is homebound and we provided a vaccination for that person who otherwise wouldn’t have received it, we’re proud of that,” said Ben Fairbrother, Director of Outreach for Florida SERT, or State Emergency Response Team.

After crews identified more than 30 homebound residents who want the vaccine, EMT’s and nurses came to their homes to give them a shot.

Putman managed to track down one of her neighbors getting a shot, and she was able to get one too.

“This is great — I can’t wait to tell my neighbor,” said Putman.

And she has a message for anyone else still worried about getting the vaccine.

“It’s not painful so go get it done and take care of yourself and your family,” she said.

When crews found people who are not homebound but wanted a vaccine, they connected them with information on how they can get a vaccine at one of the area’s regional vaccine sites.

The crews plan to head back out to the Pine Hills and Lockhart areas again on Wednesday and Thursday to knock on more doors.