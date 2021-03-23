AMHERST, N.Y. — ​The town of Amherst’s Holiday Market this past winter was such as big hit that the town now hopes to hold more events that are similar, especially as the warmer weather approaches.

Town leaders are organizing five monthly outdoor markets that will take place Sundays from June to September at Bassett Park.

They also hope to hold several food truck rodeos.

But to make that happens, the town needs businesses and food trucks to take part.

Interested parties should contact Town of Amherst Resource Coordinator Elizabeth Dagostino at edagostino@amherst.ny.us to learn more.