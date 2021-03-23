ORLANDO, Fla. — In just about a half-year from now are some huge happenings at Walt Disney World Resort. We're digging into the most-anticipated enhancements for the theme park's 50th Anniversary.
- Walt Disney World Resort's 50th “big one” — starting October 1, 2021 — is dubbed “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”
- Icons at each theme park will transform with their own "EARidescent " glow. They include The Hollywood Tower Hotel, Tree of Life, Spaceship Earth (new lighting will remain beyond the anniversary), and Cinderella Castle.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are your hosts for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” They will have sparkling new looks, custom-made for this special occasion. The design includes embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle backed by fireworks, with pops of gold, too.
- Craving that new attraction? Yup. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot's France pavilion also debuts Oct. 1. Aboard cute li'l ride vehicles, guests will shrink to the size of Chef Remy as he scurries throughout the famous kitchen. Also debuting in the pavilion that same day is a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, offering both table-and quick-service options.
- Walt Disney World executives haven't yet revealed any special entertainment or additional attractions — other than Remy's — for its 50th, but they did say they'd be announcing more plans soon.