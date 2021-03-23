WINTRER HAVEN, Fla. — Three Polk County deputies have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, deputies John Raczynski, 24, Jamal Lawson, 29, and Garrett Cook, 26, were involved in a drug suspect arrest in which $723 taken as evidence came up as missing.

The suspect reported the money was missing.

Judd said Raczynski pulled the suspect over in Winter Haven in December and found drugs and money in the vehicle.

Lawson and Cook were called for backup.

Judd said Raczynski logged the money on his incident report but did not submit the cash when putting evidence in the storage locker at his substation.

That’s when authorities realized the money was missing.

"They decided at that point what they would do is they would all kick in and replace the money, which is inappropriate by the way,” Judd said. “But they never did. And they did not go to their supervisor and say we lost the money."

All three deputies resigned when they were arrested. All three were released after posting bond.

Raczynski was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, official misconduct, tampering or fabricating evidence and forgery.

Lawson was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, official misconduct and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Cook was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.