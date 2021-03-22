MELBOURNE, Fla. — One of Brevard County’s boulevards is getting busier and busier, and neighbors say it’s making it harder and harder to drive on.

Sue Rice has seen a lot of close calls living off Eau Gallie Boulevard.

“It’s like a death trap trying to get out of here and turning left eastbound in the morning time and in the afternoon,” Rice says.

Trying to make a left off Mosswood Drive and on to Eau Gallie Boulevard has become difficult with new growth and development that's causing more traffic in Melbourne.

“We’ve had two people killed on this intersection, and we feel that we need a stop light here,” Rice says.

Melbourne police confirm it has been a deadly intersection. There have been two fatal crashes in four years.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is making improvements to the intersection, including widening Eau Gallie Boulevard and adding new eastbound and westbound left turn lanes for traffic turning on to Mosswood Drive.

But authorities say they will see if a traffic signal is necessary.

"After the current construction work is complete and new traffic patterns are established, the department will review operations at the intersection under these new conditions to see whether additional improvements are still needed," FDOT spokesperson Allison Colburn says.

Rice says she hopes the state does something to save lives.

“You take your life in your own hands turning out of here," she says.

