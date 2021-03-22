Jill Rahn stands among thousands of trees in Heiberg forest.

Eventually, the sap from those trees will become the maple syrup you put on your pancakes. They’re connected by 3 miles of tubing, which adds up to more than 2,000 taps.

“Definitely don’t want a leak in one of these,” says Jill Rahn, a forest resource analyst for SUNY ESF. “If you have a leak in one of these, you’re having a really bad day.”

All the taps are connected through central lines, so if there’s a break somewhere, Jill Rahn and her team are basically searching for a needle in the haystack. Thankfully, the vacuum system has a tell-tale hiss.

“If you pull a tap out of the tree, you hear what the leak sounds like, so eventually you know what you’re listening for,” says Rahn.

With the lines repaired, it’s time to turn sap into syrup, a process that boils down to, well, boiling down all the sap.

“Our average is 40 or 50 gallons of sap for one gallon of syrup,” Rahn says.

The process is carefully regulated: too hot and it’ll burn, too cold and it will take way too long. They have to check the fire every eight minutes.

Once the final product is ready to go, the syrup they make gets sold by SUNY ESF, and a portion of the sales contribute to student scholarships. As an alum, Jill is proud to give a boost to students starting the path she was on just a few years ago.

“It means a lot, more than just monetarily supporting students, but we’re helping with field labs, with research projects,” Rahn says.

She got her start as an intern in that same forest.

“We really get to do, I guess, the fun part of the job when we’re doing that,” says Rahn.

While the syrup made by ESF isn’t available in grocery stores, they do sell it on campus, or it can be purchased online.

