With spring finally here, the Syracuse area Salvation Army is looking for some help to assist local families.

The non-profit is looking for new spring clothing for young children in its child care education programs.

What You Need To Know The Syracuse Area Salvation Army is in need of new clothing donations for the spring



You're encouraged to purchase clothing for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers



The clothing will help the Salvation Army supply children with new clothing items who are in programs like Early Head Start



Children of moms who stay in the Transitional Apartments and Parenting Center are also in need of new clothes for the spring

The Syracuse area Salvation Army hosts numerous programs each day to help local families.

One of those programs includes daycare for toddlers, infants, and pre-schoolers at the Downtown Child Care Center. A few of the in-person programs recently just started back up.

The Salvation Army has caregivers who work with dozens of kids from low-income families.

When a young child in programs like Early Head Start has an accident, there would typically be a supply of new clothes they could change into. However, because of the pandemic and the spring time here, there is a very limited supply.

The non-profit is looking for new clothing donations for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

"Right now we're depleted. We do not have any extra clothing on hand that would be a full set for a child. We call a full set, a shirt, pants, socks, underwear, all those great things. Because we do have children that potty train. Our todders and our pre-schoolers are going through potty training. So, extra clothes is essential for children, and part of their needs while they're in a program," said Syracuse Salvation Army Early Childhood Education Director Chandra Smith.

Right now, there are about 40 children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old that visit the center for programs because of the pandemic. However, officials said there is going to be an even greater need for new clothing as more children come back over the next several months.

The Salvation Army's Transitional Apartments and Parenting Center is also in need of new clothing donations.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do it in a few different ways. ​

To make a financial donation, you can text “SpringClothes” to 41444 or by clicking this link.

You can also physically drop off new clothing donations to 677 South Salina Street in Syracuse. Just drop them off on the second floor in Cab Horse Commons during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and let them know they're for the Spring Clothing Drive.