The next round of stimulus payments are coming this week, the Treasury Department announced Monday – and Americans who don't receive direct deposits will receive their payment by mail.

The Treasury Department, along with the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, said that the next batch of Economic Impact Payments will be sent to Americans this week, and taxpayers who have not received their payments by March 24 "should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card."

Paper checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope, the Treasury says, and will look similar to tax refund checks, but will be labeled as an "Economic Impact Payment" instead. The prepaid debit card, or EIP card, will also come in a white envelope bearing the seal of the Department of the Treasury.

Taxpayers can check the IRS' Get My Payment tool to see if their payment has been scheduled.

Last week, the Treasury said they sent out $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans. The $1,400 checks, part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, are the largest such COVID-19 stimulus payments to date – some taxpayers received $1,200 stimulus payments in the first round last spring, and $600 in the most recent round in the winter of 2020.