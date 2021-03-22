ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting today, Floridians ages 50 and up are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his expanded criteria Friday, the day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he’s making vaccines available to residents 40 and up at the Orange County Convemtion Center site only.
Demings said based on vaccine supply and demand, plus the expected dose increases as vaccine production continues, now is the time to include that age group.
DeSantis criticized Demings, saying it wasn’t his decision to make.
The expanded age eligibility at the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site begins Monday.
The site requires an appointment, and you don’t have to be a county resident to sign up.
The vaccine portal reopens at 9 a.m. Monday.