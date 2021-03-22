CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County man had a big reason to celebrate this weekend: A $15 million reason to be exact.

That’s how much Richard Morgan, 57, of Homosassa won last week on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Morgan bought the $30 Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket at the Jiffy convenience store at 6241 West Cardinal Street in Homosassa.

The store will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Morgan will get a slightly bigger check: a one-time lump-sum payment of $13.2 million. That’s before taxes.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $15 million top prize is the largest scratch-off top prize ever offered.

Lottery officials said the scratch-off game has three remaining $15 million top prizes. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million.

The odds of Morgan's big win are 1 in 11,553,592, according to the lottery website.