The U.S. Senate voted 68-29 in favor of confirming Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Secretary of the Department of Labor on Monday, filling the final open slot in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

The last remaining Cabinet-level position requiring confirmation is that of director of the Office of Management and Budget. The administration has yet to announce a candidate for the role after pulling Neera Tanden’s nomination in early March.

The pace of Biden’s Cabinet confirmations is a marked uptick from previous administrations. Former president Donald Trump’s 2017 Cabinet was not finalized until late April, when the Senate confirmed Alexander Acosta as secretary of labor; former president Barack Obama’s first Cabinet in 2009 was similarly unfinished until late April of that year, with the confirmation of Kathleen Sebelius as HHS secretary.

Walsh, a longtime supporter of labor unions whose relationship with Biden dates back decades, received moderate support from Senate Republicans during Monday’s vote.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who voted in favor of Walsh’s nomination on Monday, offered a full-throated endorsement of Walsh from the Senate floor ahead of the vote, encouraging his GOP colleagues to do the same.

“Mayor Walsh has the background, the skills, and the awareness for the need of balance in conversations between labor and management,” Burr said. “Mayor Walsh emphasized during his nomination hearing that he wanted to work with us, collaboratively, to help the American workers improve and expand opportunities.”

During his hearings in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Walsh said he shared the administration’s commitment to “the health and safety of the working people, carrying our country through this pandemic, this very difficult time.”

The 53-year-old pledged to focus on workers’ protection, equal access to good jobs, the right to join a union, continuing education and job training, and access to mental health and substance use treatment should he be confirmed to lead the department.

“I believe we must act with urgency to meet this moment with determination, to empower our workforce and rebuild,” Walsh said during his opening statement. “If confirmed, I pledged to lead this work in partnership with workers in businesses, states, cities, and tribal territories.”

Walsh was also asked about raising the federal minimum wage during the hearings, a hot topic among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress. A measure included in the original American Rescue Plan that would have incrementally raised the minimum wage to $15 over the next several years failed to make it into the final draft of the legislation.

“When I think about the minimum wage on the federal level it’s been the same for 11 years ... it’s impossible to raise a family of one on that,” Walsh said. “I definitely support raising the minimum wage and I know that President Biden has made that part of the plan as well.”

When Biden introduced Walsh as his pick for labor secretary in early January, the soon-to-be-president touted his nominee as a champion for the working people.

“Marty understands like I do that the middle class built this country and unions built the middle class,” Biden said of his pick for labor secretary. “He’s seen how union workers have been holding this country together during this crisis. Health care workers keeping our hospitals safe, clean, and effective. Public service workers fighting against budget shortfalls to keep communities afloat. Port workers, car haulers, warehouse workers, and folks keeping our air and rail systems running.”

“They are literally what’s keeping us going. And they deserve a Secretary of Labor who knows how to build their power as workers,” Biden added.

Walsh, a former union worker, has a long history with labor. He served as president of Laborers Local 223 and, before becoming mayor, headed up the Boston Building Trades — a union umbrella organization. Walsh has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014.

During his tenure as mayor, Walsh has overseen the city’s ongoing rejuvenation, which has led to challenges that include gentrification and rising housing costs.

He’s also grappled with the city’s history of racial tensions to try to make the city more welcoming for people of all backgrounds.

Most recently, Walsh has helped lead the city through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with its myriad challenges, from helping maintain local businesses to ensuring widespread testing for the coronavirus to figuring out how to maintain access to public schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.