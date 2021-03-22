Your COVID-19 vaccine is now worth a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut shop announced Monday that they would provide a sweet incentive – a free Original Glazed doughnut – if you show your vaccine record card, "anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year."

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena said.

Qualified guests need at least 1 shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a Johnson & Johnson shot. Krispy Kreme will not document the vaccination record card because it contains personal information.

Customers can get one doughnut per day, with no purchase required through December 31, when they go into a shop or through drive-thru at participating U.S. locations.

Krispy Kreme says it wants to show support for people who choose to get vaccinated.

The company is also offering four hours of paid time off per shot for employees to get vaccinated – one of a number of major companies incentivizing their employees to get their shots.