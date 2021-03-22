DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The new Buc-cee’s mega-convenience store in Daytona Beach opened its doors at 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, and members of management said they expect it will make an impact on the local economy.

What You Need To Know The Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach held its grand opening Monday



The mega-convenience store is known for its food, clothing, and crafts



It also happens to be the largest gas station in Florida



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis turned out for store's first full day, too

The Texas chain is well-known for its food, especially its brisket and sweet, puffy beaver nuggets, but also for its clothing and crafts. The Buc-ee’s in Daytona Beach is the largest gas station in the state, too. It will operate 24 hours a day, officials said.

To run it, the company has hired more than 200 employees making a minimum of $15 per hour.

Not only will the well-paying jobs be a big economic boost for the area, but more travelers will stop at the Buc-ee's and then take time to explore Daytona Beach, managers said.

“They’re able to drive through the local community and see that Daytona has a whole lot to offer, Daytona Beach and all the areas surrounding it,” Expansion Manager Josh Smith said.

It attracted one key visitor on Monday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the location for its grand opening.

This Buc-ee’s sits on 13 acres of land just off Interstate 95. The company owns 36 acres in the area, but there is no word yet on what they might do with the rest of it.​