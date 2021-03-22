ORLANDO, Fla. — As testing day gets closer and closer for Central Florida students, some parents are worried about their child’s performance on the Florida Standards Assessments due to in-class and virtual obstacles they’ve faced throughout the year.

What You Need To Know Florida Standards Assessments testing is set to begin next month



Some parents worried about their child's performance



The state plans to apply for a testing waiver but hasn't decided whether to waive accountability requirements



The state education department is seeking public comment

​Parents say they worry that since this year has been so unconventional with hybrid learning models and quarantines that their child may not be as prepared as most years for the FSA.

When Spectrum News 13 asked state education commissioner Richard Corcoran about this at a press conference in Melbourne on Monday, he said they just got guidance from the federal government that they can apply for a waiver to waive standardized testing.

Prior to that, Corcoran and other officials with the Florida Department of Education have said testing is vital to assessing where students are.

He said Monday that the state is still getting input from superintendents and others about whether they should do the waiver but promised their decision would be fair to all parents.

“I promise you, whatever that outcome is it’ll be something we work with the superintendents on, and it will be absolutely something I think that will be completely understood,” Corcoran said.

In a letter sent by the Orange County Public school board to Corcoran on March 12, leaders specifically asked that the testing be used to “inform instruction and address student regression” but not for retention, promotion or graduation.

The state says it will go ahead and apply for the waiver but says it has not decided whether to waive accountability requirements from the testing.

The state department of education is seeking public comment for the waiver. Comments can be sent to ESSA@fldoe.org by March 31, 2021.