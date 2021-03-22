ORLANDO, Fla. – Nancy Batista received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Valencia College West Campus FEMA Vaccination site.

​Even after she started her vaccination cycle Batista said she was still concerned.

Batista, 34, is diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“It’s a disease that starts fighting my immune system and it starts attacking my cartilage and my bones,” Batista said.

Rheumatoid Arthritis also means Batista is immunosuppressed, which means it’s difficult for her to fight off infections and illnesses making her vulnerable to the coronavirus.

A study by medical experts at John Hopkins University found vaccination might not mean all immunosuppressed people are protected from COVID-19.

Their study found out of 436 immunosuppressed patients given their first vaccine dose, only 17% developed antibodies.

“There’s no guarantees but again it’s going to at least boost my immune system for now,” Batista said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Batista experienced the worst of the virus. After she got it, she developed high blood pressure, brain fog, and tinnitus or ringing in the ears. She also lost a loved one because of it, her uncle.

“I’m definitely terrified seeing what happened and the worst-case scenario.”

The medical experts say more research needs to be done on immunosuppressed patients who get their second dose.

The researchers emphasize their results are only for the first dose and say they’ll soon have results for second dose patients, as well as deeper studies of T-cell and B-cell responses, which can confer immunity when antibodies aren’t present.

The Center for Disease Control reports it typically takes two weeks after vaccination for people to become immune.