The Biden administration is continuing its cross-country tour to tout the recently-passed American Rescue Plan, with officials of all backgrounds heading out on Monday to start the second week of the so-called “Help Is Here” tour.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting a community vaccination center and a food pantry in Florida on Monday; her husband, Doug Emhoff, is also visiting a food center in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday



President Joe Biden will travel to Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday to highlight how the American Rescue Plan will help people lower their healthcare costs



According to the Treasury Department, the next round of economic impact payments will hit Americans' bank accounts this week

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Jacksonville, Florida on Monday to visit the County Community Vaccination Center, one of the local federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination centers giving out thousands of jabs to Floridians.

Harris will later travel to a food pantry, Feeding Northeast Florida, where she will listen to local leaders discuss their ongoing efforts to provide healthy food to locals amid the ongoing pandemic.

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will also be visiting a food center on Monday — he is heading to Des Moines, Iowa, alongside agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, where the two will “tour the facility, thank volunteers, and convene a listening session with food bank leadership and community partners,” per a release from the White House.

Other administration officials, including President Joe Biden, are expected to join the tour later in the week. Biden on Tuesday will mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law, traveling to Columbus, Ohio to highlight how the American Rescue Plan will help families with their health care costs.

Some funding from the package has already been released; as of March 17, over 90 million in direct payments had been sent to Americans as part of the plan’s installment of economic impact payments, according to the Treasury Department. The next batch of payments are being processed this week, with the official pay-out date scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, the department announced Monday.

The “Help Is Here” tour began in earnest last week, starting out first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to New Jersey, where she was greeted by Gov. Phil Murphy for a tour of Samuel Smith Elementary School.

Biden’s first stop in the cross-country administration roadshow came last Tuesday with a visit to Smith Flooring Inc., a minority-owned flooring business in suburban Philadelphia that recently qualified for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan during a two-week window in which the Biden administration focused the program exclusively on helping businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.